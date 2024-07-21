A week after the attack on Donald Trump last Saturday at a rally in Bultler (Pennsylvania), the presidential candidate shared his first medical report on Saturday. It was signed by Ronny Jackson, who was Trump’s doctor during his years in the White House and is now a congressman from Texas.

It is a “memorandum” addressed to “concerned citizens of the United States,” in which Jackson, who became famous for praising Trump’s “extraordinary genes,” recounts that he has been dealing with him throughout the week and concludes that “it is an absolute miracle that he was not killed.”

In the medical report, he writes: “The bullet passed less than a quarter of an inch [0,6 centímetros] of his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet trail produced a two centimetre wide wound, which extended to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was significant bleeding initially, followed by marked swelling. (…) Due to the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring the placement of a bandage. Given the wide and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

That bandage, a square white gauze, was one of the stars of the Republican National Convention, which closed its doors on Thursday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and served to certify that Trump has total control of the party. Some of the delegates present at the convention put on bandages that emulated the former president’s. This Saturday at a rally in Grand Rapids (Michigan) the Republican candidate appeared with a discreet flesh-colored band-aid.

The memo, which bears Jackson’s congressional letterhead, also provides new details about the medical care his team says he received at Butler Memorial Hospital in the Pennsylvania town where he was shot, immediately after the assassination attempt. There, Jackson says, doctors “did a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a [scanner] by CT scan of his head.”

Secret Service agents protect Trump seconds after the attack he suffered in Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday. Jabin Botsford (Getty Images)

On Saturday, the hospital that treated the former president refused to provide more information than that provided by Jackson. “Privacy laws and policies prevent us from commenting on the care provided,” he told The Washington Post Tom Chakurda, director of communications and marketing for Independence Health Systems, which operates Butler Memorial.

About four hours after the attack, Trump gave his version through Truth, his social network: “I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet tearing through the skin. I was bleeding heavily and then I realized what was happening,” he wrote.

The candidate revisited the events of that day in his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. “As you know, the assassin’s bullet was a quarter of an inch away from taking my life. Many people have asked me what happened, and so I will tell you what happened, and you will never hear it from me a second time, because it is too painful to tell,” he said. He explained that turning to look at a graphic about illegal immigration saved his life. “Something hit me very, very hard, in my right ear,” he said. “There was blood everywhere, and yet in some ways I felt very safe because I had God on my side,” he continued. “The bullets were flying at us, but I remained calm. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God.”