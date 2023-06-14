A German shepherd wagging his tail excitedly around a large plasma screen with no apparent owner caused the only incident to stand out yesterday in the first federal indictment of a former US president. Police evacuated journalists and protesters to cordon off the area and safely clear the “suspicious package.”

«And you believe it? Come on! That is the problem of this country, they want to curtail our freedom,” protested skeptical Kathy Woomack, 68, who had flown to Miami from Louisiana to support “its president.” Not to be believed, those who challenged the sun of justice yesterday are convinced that their leader will not be sentenced for any of the 37 charges related to the retention of classified documents that led to his arrest yesterday, and of which “with all certainty” He pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer. In one of the last messages that he posted on Truth Social before leaving for the courts, he accused the prosecutor of “Biden and his corrupt Department of Injustice” of having “planted” classified documents in the 15 boxes seized at his residence in Mar-a- Lake.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith was already waiting for him in the courtroom when he arrived before the judge with Waltine Nauta, the aide accused of conspiring with the former president to obstruct justice. In front of him was not the judge Aileen Cannon who will preside over the case, appointed by himself shortly before leaving the White House, who has already shown to disturbingly favor the strategies of his lawyers, although later the Court of Appeals has been in charge of straightening out things. This week it was the turn of another much more respected magistrate, Jonathan Goodman, appreciated for his sense of humor, in front of whom he was arrested for just over an hour, to be on the bench of the federal court for the southern district of Florida. The time it took to read him the charges, prosecute him and release him without bail.

Defiantly, the tycoon went directly to Café Versailles, the unofficial center of the most seasoned Cuban exile, where he asked for “food for the whole world” while they sang happy birthday to him. Trump will be 77 years old today Wednesday, making him the oldest president to reach the White House if he wins the elections in November of next year. The campaign is also his best alibi, the one that makes him the victim of a political “witch hunt”.

Trump had entered the same court where the former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was sentenced at two in the afternoon local time through a direct side ramp to the garage dug into the bowels of the building to save the photo. It’s not that he despises her. The secret services wanted him to have arrived in Miami yesterday to avoid traffic disturbances and facilitate his safety, but he preferred to spend the night at his El Doral golf course, where a small group of supporters cheered him upon arrival.

Those who arrived yesterday at the Wilkie Ferguson Jr. courthouse on North Miami Avenue were the most staunch, but also the most paranoid. Those concerned about the future of a country that, according to them, is advancing towards “socialism”, said Nidia Aragón, of Nicaraguan origin, or even worse, “towards communism”, alleged Womack, citing Hunter Biden’s business in China. If he can’t get Trump to beat Biden, he believes that with this rampant “loss of freedoms” soon he won’t be able to “take the car and drive to North Dakota” if he wants to. “Look at what Hitler did with Germany or Castro with Cuba, do you want to wait for that?”

federal crimes



The hundreds of supporters seeking shade under the palm trees were there to show their support for Trump, but all convinced that the charges are so vague that the judge will throw them out and he will never be convicted. This correspondent was unable to find anyone who has read the indictment detailing the extent to which the former president and his employees evaded court injunctions to return classified documents that Trump wanted to keep for some reason. “What if we don’t talk back to them or don’t play with them?” she asked his lawyer Evan Corcoran, according to notes he took. “Wouldn’t it be better if we told them directly that there are no more papers?”

You don’t play with the FBI. Any common criminal knows that federal crimes are big words, but Trump is used to evading justice. His four years as president made him believe he was invulnerable, an aura of which he has convinced his followers. Womack does not believe that it is necessary to take up arms to protect him, but his son Josh Dismeukes, a big 47-year-old who participated in the demonstrations on January 6, believes that “it is about time,” he said simply.

The magnate was accompanied by his lawyer Todd Blanche yesterday, after John Rawley and Jim Trusty announced in a brief statement on Friday that they no longer represent him, four days before his arrest. “These people don’t love the US, they just hate Trump,” the tycoon’s spokeswoman read while he was briefly under arrest.