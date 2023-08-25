CNN: Trump released on $200,000 bail after arrest

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested and released on bail. About it informs CNN.

According to the channel, the bail amounted to $200,000. Trump was in prison for about 20 minutes, after which his cortege went to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Earlier it was reported that Trump was taken into custody in the Fulton County jail, where he arrived to surrender to local authorities in the case of interference in the elections in the state of Georgia. As specified, the politician was registered in the prison lists.

The ex-president said that he would proudly be ready to go under arrest on charges of trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.