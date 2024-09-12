Home policy

Trump does not want to run against Harris in a TV debate again. The former president announced this on his social media platform.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump will not run a second time against his democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the TV debate. The former president and Republican presidential candidate wrote this on his social media platform Truth Social. “There will be no third debate,” said Trump, who is here watching the TV debate against US President Joe Biden probably counts.

No second TV debate – Trump believes Harris will be defeated

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are ‘I WANT A REVENGE,'” Trump said in his post. In addition, polls are said to have shown “clearly” that the former president won against the Democrat in the debate.

Donald Trump has ruled out a second TV debate against Kamala Harris. © Alex Brandon/dpa

But contrary to Trump’s claims, polls show that Harris clearly won the debate. In a snap poll after the duel, 63 percent told the US broadcaster CNN that the Vice President had done better under US President Biden. Trump, meanwhile, cites a survey by the right-wing populist opinion portal Newsmaxaccording to which he defeated Harris with 93 percent approval.

“We have destroyed our country” – Trump continues to attack Harris ahead of US election

In his post, Trump cannot leave out his obvious favorite topic. “You and Crooked Joe have destroyed our country, millions of criminals and mentally ill people are streaming into the USA completely unhindered and unchecked,” wrote the republicanMigration policy is one of the most central campaign issues of the Trump movement.

During the debate with Harris, the former president claimed that migrants in the city of Springfeld in the US state of Ohio had eaten the pets of local citizens. “I saw people on TV … people on TV said my dog ​​was kidnapped and used for food,” Trump said in response to the objection of the ABC-Moderator David Muir that the Springfield city council dismissed the allegations as untenable. (nhi)