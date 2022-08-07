The gold VIP tickets, at $7,000, were sold out. The silver category, at $3,000, too. Walking attendees paid $98 per session. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has been held this week in Dallas (Texas) its great right-wing festival, which has been more right-wing than ever. Viktor Orbán and Nigel Farage have attended as guest stars and the MAGA universe (the acronym for Donald Trump’s motto, Make America Great Again) has met in full. Above all, Trump himself, with an extremist speech, remains the favorite of the most militant conservatives.

The proof is not only the enthusiasm with which he was acclaimed in his closing speech. Also, the home run primaries organized by CPAC. The attendees voted anonymously online who would be their favorite to run for the presidency of the United States in 2024 and Trump swept 69% of the vote. The second was Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, no less conservative than Trump, who sounds like his possible rival in the race for the White House, with 24% support. Senator Ted Cruz, who was playing at home, managed 2%. No one else of the total of 21 proposed options exceeded 1%.

Of course, in the parallel universe gathered at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas, where not a single room was available, Biden did not win the 2020 election and is an “illegitimate impostor”, as Steve Bannon, a former strategist and adviser to Trump. “We are at war,” said Bannon, who called for sending “shock troops” to Washington to “destroy the Democratic Party as a national political institution,” in what at times did not seem like a metaphor, although he later pointed out that the war was “political.” and ideological. “There can no longer be half measures,” he assured, as if there had been until now.

In that universe, “radical Marxists” have taken control of the Democratic Party and threaten freedom and the American way of life. Brussels and Washington, Orbán argued, are two battlefronts in the “fight to save Western civilization.” The coronavirus is of course the china virus and the person responsible for leading the fight against the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, must be prosecuted. The United States is being invaded and troops must be mobilized to defend the southern border. The Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas must be subjected to a political trial, impeachment, for allowing the “invasion”.

According to the speeches that have been heard these days, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have silenced the people. “When the Republicans regain the majority, you will pay for it,” Congresswoman Lauren Bobert, a representative from Colorado, threatened them. And those prosecuted for the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (one of them put on a number during the conference by locking himself behind bars in a prison uniform) are victims of a “Soviet-style” justice, according to Andy Biggs, congressman for Arizona. “All the institutions of the United States have been armed, not unlike the old Soviet Union” to create an “American Gulag,” he added.

apocalyptic vision

Despite the number of interventions by staunch Trump supporters over the course of three days and broadcast over the internet, The one who took the cake of extremism was Trump himself, with a speech of almost two hours in which he exposed an apocalyptic vision of the United States. After countless thanks and greetings, he began his message with a bang: “Our country is being destroyed from within. America is on the brink of the abyss. What we do in the coming months or years will decide whether American civilization collapses and fails or whether it succeeds.” And from there, he kept the tone: “We cannot be complacent. We have to take this opportunity to stand up to the radical left, the socialist lunatics and the fascists and we have to hit them very, very hard.”

The former president did not hold back for a moment: “You could take the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and put them together and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two years.” “Two years ago we had the greatest country.” “We are now in many ways a third world country.”

Trump’s thesis is that the United States runs the risk of becoming “another Venezuela, another Soviet Union or a large-scale version of Cuba,” something that was previously “unthinkable.” The former president drew a country that is collapsing economically, in which unemployment and inflation are higher than what the statistics say, a country where crime is rampant with the complicity of the rulers, drugs circulate everywhere, Marxist teachers’ unions are in charge of educating children while praying is not allowed in schools, with corrupt officials who cannot be fired even if caught red-handed and who is being humiliated internationally.

“We must stop the invasion on our southern border. Our country is being invaded as if by a military force,” he said in reference to illegal immigration, which he linked again and again with crime: “We are going to pay a very high price for many years in terms of terrorism and crime.” . “As we secure the border,” he continued, “another key priority for the next Congress and the next president will be to drain the swamp once and for all, to weed out the corrupt bureaucrats and root out the deep state.” Washington is known as the swamp in a double sense, both for being built on swampy ground and for corrupt practices.

Of course, the electoral hoax was not lacking: “The elections were rigged and stolen and now our country is being systematically destroyed.” He blamed the assault on the Capitol on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not letting her send 10,000 or 20,000 National Guard troops, but complained about the persecution of the assailants (“whose lives have been destroyed by a protest for a stolen election”) and mocked the January 6 Commission.

His entire speech sounded like he intended to run for president again, but he carefully avoided an announcement about it. The most there were insinuations: “I introduced myself twice. I won twice and I did much better the second time than the first (…). And now we may have to do it again,” he said lifting people from his seats.

Some Republicans believe Trump can ward off some moderate voters and mobilize Democratic voters who don’t want him back as president. In the party, however, he enjoys great support and it would not be easy for any other candidate to beat him in the primaries.

“America’s comeback begins this November and it will continue with the unstoppable momentum that we are going to build in November 2024, because that is going to be the big moment,” Trump said near the end of his speech, before closing, to delirium of the attendees, with their “make America great again”.

