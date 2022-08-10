Former President Donald Trump raises his fist in victory as he leaves his building to go to the New York District Attorney’s Office. Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump has refused to answer questions from the New York attorney general who is investigating alleged fraud at his family business conglomerate. In a statement published by his office, the Republican leader points out: “I refused to answer the questions by virtue of the rights and prerogatives granted to all citizens by the Constitution of the United States.” And, he adds, in reference to his insistent complaint that he is the object of political persecution, caused, among other factors, by his apparent desire to stand in the next presidential election: “When your family, your company and all the people around you have become the target of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt supported by fake lawyers, prosecutors and media, you have no choice.”

The expectation for the statement of the former president before the Prosecutor’s Office is, this Wednesday, the big issue of the day in the media. The tycoon was due to appear as a witness in a civil investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization, suspected of altering the value of some of his many real estate properties. Apparently, in order to obtain juicy loans, the company exaggeratedly increased the value of various assets (in addition to the New York Tower, it manages hotels, resorts and golf courses, among others) and reduced it when it was necessary to obtain tax exemptions. .

The family emporium is also under investigation for alleged insurance fraud and deception. The process is not new, but it was accelerated in the wake of Trump leaving the White House and losing presidential immunity. Both he and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have filed all kinds of objections to delay the statements as much as possible. But it has been of no use to them. The two Kindred have already testified.

The car in which Trump travels enters the garage of the Prosecutor’s Office building /



Reuters



It is noteworthy that the president announced on his social network on Tuesday night that he had moved from his home in Florida to Trump Tower in New York to attend the appointment with prosecutor Laetitia James. “In New York City tonight. Watching the racist attorney general of New York tomorrow, for the continuation of the biggest witch hunt in US history! My big company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!” Trump wrote. However, sources close to him suggested that, as has actually happened, the tycoon could refuse to testify at the last minute so as not to incriminate himself or his children.

The failed appearance comes just two days after the FBI searched the former Republican president’s mansion in Florida on Monday, apparently looking for secret documents from his term that he allegedly may have taken when he left office in January 2021. All that kind of Reserved material is kept by law at the National Archives and Records Administration. The agents took twelve boxes with documents from the house.

The record has sparked criticism from Republican lawmakers and the anger of staunch supporters of the former president, who have decided to feed it with a message suggesting that the FBI may have “planted” evidence against him during the inspection. “The FBI and the other agents of the federal government did not allow anyone, not even my lawyers, to go near the areas that were searched and examined during the raid at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said. “They asked everyone to leave the place, they wanted to be alone, without witnesses to see what they did, took or, what I hope did not happen, ‘placed'”, he has insinuated with his usual verbal excess.