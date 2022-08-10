The former US president has invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid having to answer questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s real estate deals. The tycoon assures that the investigation, like his other judicial messes, are part of a political persecution.

A normally loud Trump decided to remain silent this Wednesday, August 10, in front of Letitia James, attorney general of New York. The former president decided to take advantage of the Fifth Amendment, which establishes that no one can be forced to testify against himself, to avoid questioning about his family business, the Trump Organization.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why take the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer. When your entire family, your company and everyone around you have become the targets of a baseless and politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice but to option”.

This is how Donald Trump justified his decision in a long statement dedicated mainly to discrediting James, whom he calls a “failed politician” who bases his career on “the malicious attacks” against the former president and his company.

Stock image. The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, in the campaign where she pursued being a Democratic candidate for Governor of New York, ©Joy Malone/Reuters

James’s investigation, which began three years ago, revolves around the real estate business of the businessman and politician. The Prosecutor’s Office defends that the Trump Organization inflated the values ​​of some of its properties, such as buildings and golf courses, to obtain better loans and favorable tax reductions.

Two of Trump’s children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, who served as senior White House counsel during her father’s tenure, are also under investigation in the same case.

The former president tried to avoid the judicial process with a complaint against prosecutor James that did not prosper.

An unprecedented irruption in Mar-a-Lago

This new judicial stir comes just two days after another major scandal: the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida mansion.

The US intelligence agency seized “sensitive material” believed to be classified documents that the politician, as a former president, is required to turn over to the National Archives on Capitol Hill.









In October 2021, Trump sued the House of Representatives committee investigating his role in the assault on Capitol Hill with the aim of blocking access to more than 700 official documents, a lawsuit that the Supreme Court denied in January this year. .

Some of those documents were recovered, but not all; for that reason, the FBI deemed it necessary to break into the house of the former president.

The 2024 presidential race

The consequences of this police action remain to be seen. For now, Trump’s team has used it to reinforce his claim that the tycoon is being persecuted and even to raise funds.

The politician and businessman has been insinuating that he will stand for the 2024 elections and some fear that the judicial siege that surrounds him both in the investigation of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 and in the civil investigations into his businesses, rather than prevent to seek the presidency of the United States again, encourage him.

For example, even Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, who is considered the cool head who saved the results of the November 2020 elections, expressed his “concern” about the actions of the FBI.

I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subjected to a raid of his personal residence in American history. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022



Added to this is the moment of weakness that the Democratic Party is going through: according to the latest polls collected by the Reuters agency, 55% of the US population disapproves of the work of the current president Joe Biden.

The Democrats, moreover, do not have a clear candidate for 2024 who can face Trump from now on: Biden, for the moment, seems to want to stand for re-election, when he will already be 81 years old. However, not all Democrats share the idea of ​​playing such an important election with a candidate who does not arouse passions.

With EFE, Reuters and local media