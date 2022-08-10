





By Karen Freifeld and Kanishka Singh

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during a hearing at the New York State attorney’s office in a civil investigation into his family’s business practices.

“I declined to answer questions about rights and privileges granted to all citizens under the United States Constitution,” Trump said in a statement.

The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution provides protection against self-incrimination.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, tried to avoid testifying but lost.

Trump raised his fist as he left Trump Tower on Wednesday morning, wearing a blue suit with a flag pin on the lapel.

On Tuesday night, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social app that he would see the New York attorney general on Wednesday. A source also told Reuters that Trump was scheduled to testify in the investigation on Wednesday. Trump’s children have already been questioned, according to the source.

The testimony is not public.

James said his investigation uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values ​​to obtain favorable loans and understated values ​​to obtain tax breaks.

Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

Trump in his statement said: “I once asked, ‘If you are innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and everyone in your orbit become targets of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt, backed by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice.”

He added: “If there was any doubt in my mind, the invasion of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days before this testimony, eliminated any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current government and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.”

The FBI searched Trump’s Florida property on Monday, an escalation of the federal investigation into whether he illegally removed White House records when he was leaving office in January 2021.

A spokeswoman for Letitia James declined to comment. A lawyer for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.







