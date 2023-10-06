Newsweek: Trump refused to accept the post of Speaker of the US House of Representatives

Former American leader Donald Trump refused to take over the post of Speaker of the US House of Representatives, supporting the candidacy of Republican Congressman Jim Jordan. About it writes Newsweek newspaper.

Trump informed member of the House of Representatives Troy Nehls about the decision to support another candidate, which he wrote about on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter). According to the parliamentarian, he had an “excellent conversation” with the ex-president, who supported his party member. Trump’s decision was also shared by his supporters on the Republican right.

Trump previously said he was ready to temporarily take over as Speaker of the House of Representatives. According to him, this request came from his many “friends” in the US Congress.