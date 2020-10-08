Returning to the White House from the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump turned down a virtual debate with Joe Biden.

In an interview TV channel Fox Business, the head of the White House, called the change to virtual debate format “unacceptable” and said he would not waste time on it.

Earlier, due to Trump’s infection with COVID-19, the organizers decided to hold the second round of the debate of the US presidential candidates in a virtual format.

Trump’s campaign headquarters subsequently announced that Trump would hold a rally for his supporters during the planned online televised debate.

In turn, Biden’s headquarters refused to hold the third debate on October 29, as suggested by Trump’s headquarters, reports the Telegram channel “First of all, Well, almost.”

Recall that Trump called his illness “God’s blessing” and promised to treat Americans for coronavirus for free.

