The former president of the United States donald trump He said Wednesday that he refused to answer questions while appearing under oath as part of a civil investigation by the state attorney general. New York about alleged fraud in his family’s business.

“I declined to answer questions under the rights and privileges granted to all citizens by the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in a statement.

“When your family, your company and everyone around you have become the target of an unfounded and politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by fake lawyers, prosecutors and media, you have no other choice,” he added.

The former president was to be questioned this Wednesday at the New York attorney general’s office, in charge of the civil investigation into his business practices and his family’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, the tycoon confirmed on the Truth Social network.

In his message before the events, Trump described the New York State Attorney’s Office investigation as “the largest Witch Hunt in the history of the USA“.

“My great company and I are being attacked from all sides,” said the former Republican president.

Trump’s testimony comes two days after agents of the FBI register your Mar-a-Lago property, in Floridaas part of an unrelated federal investigation into whether he took classified documents when he left the White House.

The New York investigation is led by Attorney General Letitia James, whom Trump describes as “racist” in his post.

James’s investigations try to determine if Trump’s company inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain bank loans and in parallel reduced that same value with the intention of paying less taxes.

The investigation is civil, so in any case it could not file criminal charges against the Trump family.

EFE

