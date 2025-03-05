Trump reduces the tone with Zelenski after the assignments of the Ukrainian: “He says he is ready for peace, wouldn’t it be wonderful?”

The softness of Volodimir Zelenski, after Washington suspended kyiv military aid on Monday night, seems to have pleased Donald Trump. In his appearance in the Capitol before the joint session Congress-senated, the US President has assured that he “appreciates” the letter sent by his Ukrainian counterpart, in which he states that his country “is ready” to sit down to negotiate with Russia. “Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace,” Trump said during his speech at the joint session of the Congress in which he read Zelenski’s letter.

The US president also said: “At the same time, we have had serious conversations with Russia and we have received forceful signs that they are ready for peace.” “Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” He asked legislators. This Tuesday night, Trump was expected to detail his plans for Ukraine and Russia in his speech before Congress, but he has not revealed any novelty about the direction he intends to follow.

The content of the letter presented by Trump coincides with the publication that Zelenski made on Tuesday in X, after Washington freezed military aid to his country. In the post, the Ukrainian President Claudicía and assured that he was willing to seal a pact “at any time and in any convenient format.” Despite having vilified Zelenski in the oval office, Trump never closed the door to an agreement.

Although in his statement Zelenski did not refer direct to the freezing of military aid, his words evidenced Trump’s pressure. The Ukrainian said Tuesday that his country is willing to “sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible” and to work “under the firm leadership” of Trump to “get a lasting peace.” He also proposed a limited truce with Moscow – maritime and aerial, including energy infrastructure – and stressed that he remains willing to sign an agreement with the US on the exploitation of mineral resources.

The agreement on the rare earths that was going to be signed last Friday at the White House already meant a claudication by kyiv, as it did not include an explicit commitment of Washington to guarantee the security of Ukraine. Before the meeting derived in a burst of screaming, Zelenski tried to obtain from Trump security guarantees for his country for a future truce with Russia. However, the result was worse than expected: Zelenski left the oval office without guarantees, without agreement and with the fear that the worst was yet to come.

The omen soon fulfilled. On Monday, Trump applied a punishment measure to finish bending Zelenski’s already weakened opposition to a peace process clearly favorable to Russia. White House officials leaked to the media that all military aid to Ukraine was frozen until the Ukrainian president showed a real will to want peace. That is the story that Trump has been building around negotiations in which kyiv has been excluded and on which the French president, Emmanuel Macron, warned that they should not assume “the surrender” of Ukraine.

Zelenski says that “he is willing to work under Trump’s leadership” after the USA’s help pause

The suspension of military aid confirmed a new geopolitical reality that Europe resisted accepting: the United States is no longer the ally that had been since the end of World War II and now must defend itself; Washington will not hesitate to press Ukraine in negotiations where he is already a disadvantage against Moscow; And Trump wants to approach Putin to move him away from China and isolate her, even if that means dismantling the current world order. Trumpian unilateralism is already underway.