After days of delay and increasing pressure from Republicans, Donald Trump finally signed the Covid-19 rescue package worth 900,000 million dollars and the State Budgets on Sunday night, thus avoiding the closure of the Government in the middle of the crisis of the pandemic. In his last month in office, the president launched an order to Congress two days before Christmas with the threat of not signing the approved legislation, with wide margins in both houses and after long months of negotiation, putting vital economic aid at risk. for millions of Americans.

In an attempt to capitalize on the crisis created by him, Trump said in a statement that he had signed the bill because it was his “responsibility to protect the people from disaster and economic hardship” caused by the coronavirus. In a blast on Twitter the day before, the president reproached the commercial closures and confinement, noting that in Florida “everything is open” and they are doing very well.

Sunday’s announcement came after a weekend fraught with media pressure and mounting criticism from some Republicans who flooded news shows to censor Trump’s impassiveness, urging him to sign the legislation immediately. The media hammered his criticism hour after hour as the president played golf at his luxurious residence in Mar-a-Lago. In addition to unemployment benefits and family aid payments, money was at stake for vaccine distribution, business aid and public transportation, as well as protections against evictions.

THE KEY: 900,000 million dollars is the value of the second rescue approved to face the Covid crisis. Key assistance. In addition to helping families, the money will be used to distribute the vaccine and revive businesses.

Sen. Pat Toomey and Representative Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans, criticized the outgoing president for creating an unnecessary national crisis. Kinzinger accused his own party of complicity along with the president for pushing people to “violence” by sustaining false accusations of electoral fraud. Congressman Kinzinger, one of the few conservative lawmakers unafraid to speak out against Trump, noted that the president’s refusal to sign the bailout bill even after the White House was part of the negotiations revealed that his goal seemed to “simply create chaos”. He also added that “the old game of changing your mind” was just a demonstration of power by a head of state frustrated at having lost the elections.

Toomey, for his part, reminded Trump in public of the threat of prosecution after the presidency, also repeated by the governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, a Republican who has criticized the response of the still head of the White House to the pandemic and its efforts to eliminate election results.

“Initial payment”



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s signing a “down payment” of what is needed and urged the president to ask Republicans to support the new independent bill of new 2,000 direct payments. Trump, to justify his refusal to sign the stimulus plan, demanded that amount by surprise last week, after months of rejecting payments of 1,200 such as those of the relief package approved at the beginning of the pandemic. The maneuver was in the end counterproductive and forced many to break ranks and come out of the ominous silence that for months has been creating alarm among the traditional party and conservative figures.

White House executives, silent on Trump’s veto threat, confidentially said that some aides had urged him to give in because they saw no point in refusing. In the end, relief reigned among administration advisers who said the decision should help Republican Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the second round of the Georgia election on January 5, a crucial election to determine control. of the House, that the Conservatives could lose in the next Administration of Joe Biden.