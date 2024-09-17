Donald Trump initially responded to the attack in July with a call for unity, but he soon abandoned that message. After the second assassination attempt on Sunday, the former president and Republican presidential candidate launched into blaming his political opponents for the attacks. He started with an interview on Fox News Digital, continued with messages on social media, and on Monday night he returned to the charge. in a dialogue in X to present a new cryptocurrency firm. Trump recounted what happened: “We were playing golf and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,” he said, while insisting that, in his opinion, what has put him in the spotlight is the “incendiary rhetoric” with which the Democrats have accused him of being a danger to democracy.

More than 150,000 people connected to the X Spaces program in which Trump was presenting World Liberty Finance, the cryptocurrency firm run by his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, live from his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Before defending the supposed benefits of cryptocurrencies, Trump paused to talk about the two attempts on his life and recounted how he experienced what happened on Sunday.

“It was a shock, but it turned out well, and the Secret Service did an excellent job. They have the man behind bars, and hopefully he’s going to be there for a long time. A dangerous person, very, very dangerous,” the former president said. “I was playing golf with some of my friends on Sunday morning, very quiet, very nice weather. It was beautiful, a nice place to be, and all of a sudden we heard gunshots. I guess probably four or five. The Secret Service knew immediately that they were bullets, and they grabbed me. We got in the cars, and we got going pretty good. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic job. There was no doubt that we were going to get off that course. I would have loved to have hit that last one.” puttbut we decided: ‘Let’s get out of here.” Trump was on hole 5. The gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was outside the compound, near the green from hole 6, about 300-500 meters away from the former president.

Trump went on to explain that “what the shots actually were, interestingly enough, was that a Secret Service agent had seen the barrel of an AK-47, which is a very powerful rifle, and he started shooting down the barrel. What do you think? He could only see the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target,” he continued his account. The alleged killer “ran across the street and got into his car, got into his truck or car, and amazingly, a civilian in that area saw something, and it looked very suspicious, and he took pictures of the license plate, and gave them to the sheriff’s office,” Trump explained.

Asked what he thinks of two assassination attempts in two months: “Well, there’s a lot of rhetoric out there right now. A lot of people think that the Democrats, when they talk about a threat to democracy and all this. And it seems that these two people were radical leftists,” he said, as if blaming Democrats was not his thing.

Blame the Democrats

In fact, he had previously said in statements to Fox News Digital that the “rhetoric” of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is what is causing him to be “shot.” ​​He assured the outlet that the alleged shooter “acted” because of “highly inflammatory language” from Democrats.

“He believed Biden and Harris’ rhetoric, and acted accordingly,” Trump said in his interview with Fox News Digital. “Their rhetoric is getting me shot, when I’m the one who’s going to save the country, and they’re the ones destroying the country, both from within and without,” he added. Trump was referring to comments by Biden and Harris calling Trump a “threat to democracy” while telling Americans they were leaders of “unity.” “They’re the complete opposite. They’re people who want to destroy our country. It’s called the enemy within. They’re the real threat,” he charged.

He also took to the charge from his network, Truth Social: “Because of this rhetoric from the communist left, bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” he wrote, in a message he also shared on social media X.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. ERIK S. LESSER (EFE)

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance echoed the same sentiments at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday afternoon. “No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last two months, and now two people have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last two months. I think that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric or someone is going to get hurt,” he said.

Vance said Trump called him shortly after Sunday’s attempt and told him he was fine, but was angry that he couldn’t finish his speech. putt for birdie on the hole of the golf game he was playing.