The outgoing US President Donald Trump entered history through several chapters, one of which is the records that have become associated with him. The last of these figures is that he is the only president so far that the House of Representatives has issued two indictment decisions against him. On the basis of which the trial of the former president began in the Senate on February 8th.

There are many records in Trump’s four years in the White House, whether unmatched before or unprecedented in decades. Regardless of any opinion on Trump’s performance, we find that his most important record numbers were associated with great economic achievements in the first three years, before the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the form of a pandemic that negatively affected the economy throughout the world, not just the United States.

These figures include, for example, new jobs, which in 2019 were the highest since the Ministry of Labor began measuring them in 2000, reaching about seven million jobs. Naturally, this means a record as well as a decrease in unemployment rates in the same year to about 3.5 percent, which is the lowest in half a century (in 1970), according to data issued by the Ministry of Labor also in December 2019.

In politics, as in the economy, Trump achieved a record despite losing in the last presidential election, winning more than 74 million votes, a number that no losing candidate has preceded in the history of the US elections. But what is likely to remain a record that is difficult to replicate is the number of books issued by Trump during one term, which is more than a thousand, according to the statistics of the National Purchase Diary Panel, more than double what was issued by his predecessor Barack Obama in eight Years. No less important, the most important book issued on Trump was to launch an attack on him. That is why some of them reached the highest level of crudeness, and many of them celebrated with harsh accusations without evidence, such as the book published at the end of last January, that is, shortly after he left the White House under the title “American Bargaining.” Author Craig Younger accused him of working for the KGB, which he claimed had recruited him in the 1980s, and that for this reason he refrained from attacking Russia and focused on China during his presidency.

Also, some of the books published about Trump topped sales for a year or more. For example, Michael Dolph’s book with the exciting title “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, published in 2018, remained among the bestsellers until 2020. This book achieved more sales than a second book issued by the same author the following year (2019) Titled “The Blockade: Trump Under Bombing,” the author made a great fortune from the two books. Writing against Trump has become an easy way to earn and get rich, since he has emerged to excel in the primary race within the Republican Party to choose a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. The first book of this kind was published in the middle of that year under the title “Trump Unmasked: A Journey of Ambition, Vanity, Money and Power.” Authors, journalists, Mark Fisher and Michael Cravchi.

This type of book continued to be published during the recent presidential election campaign. Three of the most exciting were published in 2020, and one of them, Bob Woodward’s book “Wrath”, published last September, has become widespread. This is Woodward’s second book on Trump, as it was preceded by the book “Fear: Trump in the White House” in 2018.

In 2020, former Trump administration officials close to him continued to publish books about him. The room “The Room This Happened In” was published in June, by John Bolton, who served as the National Security Adviser from April 2018 to September 2019.

However, these books did not have any impact on Trump supporters, who increased in number in the 2020 elections than in the 2016 elections according to the results of each of them. There are two explanations for their indifference in these books. The first explanation is that they are so fanatical that they do not read or hear what they do not like. The second is that the large number of books issued to attack Trump provoked them, and strengthened their belief in the existence of a plot against him.

* Advisor to Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies