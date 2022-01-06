In a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the congressional attack, Trump said that President Biden is trying to cover up the failure of his administration to hold Trump responsible for what is happening in the country.

In his statement, Trump listed the Corona crisis, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the economic situation in the country as files in which Biden failed. He also reiterated his allegations of electoral fraud for the year 2020.

“Biden, who is destroying our homeland with crazy policies like opening borders, rigging elections, and horrific energy decisions… has used my name to sow discord in America,” Trump said in a statement.

He added, “Our country has completely lost control of Corona in record numbers.”

As for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump noted that the withdrawal marked “the most embarrassing day in the distinguished history of the United States.”

Trump’s statement came in response to Biden’s speech, who stressed that he refuses to “become the rule of political violence” in the United States, according to previously broadcast paragraphs of a speech he will deliver Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the attack by Donald Trump’s supporters on the Capitol.

The storming of this building a year ago by supporters of Donald Trump shocked the United States and the world, when they came in their thousands while outside rioters attacked security forces.