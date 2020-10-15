On October 14, US President Donald Trump was outraged by the fact that the administration of the social network Twitter blocked the account of White House press secretary Kaley McEnany on this platform.

Earlier that day, the New York Post reported that social network limited access to McKinany to her personal account after she shared a newspaper publication containing information from confidential correspondence between Vadim Pozharsky, adviser to the management of the Ukrainian company Burisma, and Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I heard, I don’t know for sure, but they said about Kaylee McEnani. <...> They blocked her account. She is a spokeswoman for the White House. They blocked her account because she is telling the truth, ”the US president said during a speech to supporters in Iowa.

On the same day, the American company Facebook limited the distribution on its platform of the publication of the New York Post, which contains information from the confidential correspondence of Hunter Biden.

On November 11, 2019, Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach accused Hunter Biden of receiving funds from Burisma through an intermediary company Rosemont Seneca Boa. According to the deputy, at least $ 16.5 million was transferred in favor of intermediaries and Biden Jr.

He also added that earlier the financial intelligence of Latvia had handed over to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Financial Monitoring of Ukraine materials about the possible involvement of Hunter Biden in corruption schemes.