Trump: U.S. is supplying Ukraine with too many weapons and ammunition they need

Former US President Donald Trump said that the United States is giving Ukraine too many weapons and ammunition that they themselves currently need. Politics words leads RIA News.

“We gave away so much equipment, we don’t have ammunition for ourselves right now,” Trump said, answering a question about his attitude towards the multi-billion dollar military aid that Joe Biden is providing to Kiev.

When asked if he wants Ukraine to win, Trump replied that he does not think in terms of winners and losers. “I want everyone to stop dying – Russians and Ukrainians,” he said.

Also, the ex-president of the United States said that if he were re-elected as head of state, he would resolve the conflict in one day.