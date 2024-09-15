“I am safe and well,” the Republican presidential candidate said in an email to donors.

Trump added: “There were shots fired in my vicinity, but before the rumors start getting out of hand, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and sound. Nothing will stop me. I will never surrender.”

Two sources familiar with the matter said Trump was fine after shots were fired near his golf course in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday.

Sources reported that the shots came from outside the stadium fence.

The Associated Press reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting an armed person near Trump’s golf course, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

CNN quoted Martin County Sheriff William Schneider as saying that county police had arrested the suspect sought by Palm Beach.

It is worth noting that Trump was injured in the ear in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months before the November 5 elections, which are likely to witness a fierce competition between him and Vice President Kamala Harris.