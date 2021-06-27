Five months after leaving the White House and being banished from social media accused of spreading fake news and encouraging the assault on Capitol Hill,

Donald Trump recovered the format of the great rallies to remember that his political ambitions are still very much alive. The setting chosen for his reappearance on Saturday night – early this Sunday in Spain – was Ohio, a state that won in 2020 and is considered key to clearing the way to the presidency.

The ex-president, euphoric in his ways, rescued the tone of his previous campaigns to pronounce

before thousands of followers a 90-minute speech in which there were no shortage of winks towards an eventual candidacy in 2024.

We may have to win a third time. It is possible “, claimed Trump, denouncing once again that the November elections were – according to him – fraudulent. Four more years! Four more years! ”Chanted, meanwhile, a dedicated crowd, wearing T-shirts that read:“ Trump 2024: because the United States can never be too big ”.

Although the Ohio rally served the former president as a touchdown to retain the support of his enthusiastic base,

the purpose went one step further. Specifically, that of asking for the vote for the candidate Max Miller, one of his former advisers.

Your endorsement, actually,

He sought above all to punish Representative Anthony González, who will face Miller in the Republican primaries of that State, and it is that González was

one of ten Tory MPs who joined Democrats in accusing Trump of inciting the attack on Congress last January 6.

Internal debugging



Trump, who emerged victorious from the second impeachment trial, has since set out to confront those Republicans who voted against him in a kind of internal purge within the Republican Party. A) Yes

He reaffirmed this in Ohio by showing his willingness to help the most staunch candidates, those who support his’ Make America Great Again movement.‘.

“We will regain the House, we will regain the Senate and we will regain the United States, and we will do so soon,” added the former president.

convinced that the 2022 midterm parliamentary elections will deprive Democrats of the slim legislative majority they hold.

In his speech,

another target of their attacks was the current president, Democrat Joe Biden. “It is destroying our nation before our very eyes,” he said, denouncing the growing number of immigrants crossing the southern border.

Immersed in the political arena

The ex-president plans to travel to Texas next Wednesday to visit the border area with Mexico. In addition, it will celebrate a great event, including fireworks, in the city of Sarasota (Florida), just the eve of July 4, Independence Day in the United States.