It is known that Donald Trump loves to enter the scene with the song God Bless the USAfrom the singer of country Lee Greenwood. This Monday at the Republican Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee, he did not fail to live up to tradition. Although it was not just any entrance. It was 9:00 p.m., more or less 52 hours after surviving the attempted assassination he suffered last Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania, and the former president walked slowly followed by a camera that drew a zenithal tracking shot and amid the delirium of the thousands of people present at the basketball stadium where his acclamation as a presidential candidate was being celebrated. Trump had his left ear bandaged, the one that was grazed by one of the bullets with which the shooter Matthew Crooks almost killed him.

He made his way through the shouts of the same audience that hours earlier had officially designated him in a unanimous vote of all the delegates present as the Republican Party’s candidate for the White House, after months of it being taken for granted. At the end of his walk, JD Vance, the senator for Ohio, was waiting for him. Trump chose this Monday as his running mate on the November ticket for vice president after much deliberation.

It happened at the conservative party’s national convention. He did not bring all the delegates to the meeting (in the primaries, Haley got 97; Ron DeSantis, nine; and Vivek Ramaswamy, three), but in the end each and every one of them supported him.

In the early hours of a unique four-day celebration, delegates from all 50 states, along with those from associated and overseas territories, found their places on the court where the city’s Milwaukee Bucks team usually plays basketball. The playing field was filled with folding chairs and organized by poles with the names of each group’s places of origin.

