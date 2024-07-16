Milwaukee, United States.- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a surprise appearance tonight at his party’s National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two days after being shot dead.

The former president arrived at the event with an eye patch on his right ear, after being shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Wearing a red tie and suit, Trump greeted the crowd and raised his fist as he did on Saturday when Secret Service agents led him off the stage with a bloodied face.

Trump greeted his son Donald Trump Jr. and sat next to Ohio Senator JD Vance, whom he chose earlier today as his vice presidential candidate.

