Former United States President Donald Trump presided over his first campaign rally on June 26 since leaving the White House. The controversial ex-president invited to vote in favor of the republicans in Ohio for the elections to the Congress of the next year. Trump lashed out at the immigration policies of the current head of state, Joe Biden, and urged his supporters to help the conservatives regain the majority in the Legislature.

".. our magnificent American liberty is your God-given right. The people of this land will not be ruled and talked down to by corrupt politicians petty tyrants left wing bullies or socialist bureaucrats .. it's not gonna happen." – President Trump (Wellington, Ohio 6/26/21)



The former president launched a harsh message against the current head of state and the Democrats and urged voters to back the Conservatives. Now it does so with the slogan “Save America” ​​or “Save the United States.”

“We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take America back, and we will do that soon,” he said in front of a crowd in Wellington, Ohio, about 60 miles southwest of Cleveland.

From there, Trump highlighted some of his usual complaints against the United States elections, of which he alleged fraud without proof, and criticized the Biden Administration for the growing number of immigrants crossing into the United States from the southern border.

Trump’s repeated false statements about election irregularities have gripped Republican voters. About 53% of them believe Trump won the 2020 election and a quarter of the general public agreed that the former president won, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll. Despite the electoral authorities and Congress ratifying the victory of Joe Biden.

Trump challenges Republicans who did not back his election fraud accusations on campaign

This could also be a kind of retaliation from the controversial former president, who promised to campaign against members of his political party who did not support him in his accusations of electoral fraud.

Former United States President Donald Trump during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States, on June 26, 2021. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

In Ohio, he campaigned for former White House aide Max Miller, who would face Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of ten House conservatives who voted to impeach Trump for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol. last January 6, in which five people died.

Likewise, the tycoon supports Kelly Tshibaka, a candidate for the Senate from Alaska and an opponent of Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted in favor of condemning Trump for the assault on the heart of American democracy.

Banned from social networks like Twitter, Facebook and others, Trump is once again using rallies as his platform to communicate with his followers, while he seems eager to regain the limelight of the political scene.

The slim majority of Democrats in both houses of Congress will be at stake in the midterm elections in 2022, and history favors Republicans’ chances of winning seats in those races.

With Reuters and local media