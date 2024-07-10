For days, the campaign of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has been accusing Donald Trump of having abandoned electoral activity and of only dedicating himself to playing golf. This Tuesday he returned to the scene and did so precisely at his golf resort in Doral (Florida). Apart from his usual lies, the former president has shared his attacks between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and has challenged the current president to another debate this week and to play an 18-hole golf game. “Joe Biden has no time for Donald Trump’s antics: he is busy leading the United States and defending the free world,” replied a spokesperson for the president’s campaign.

Trump is poking at the Democratic wound. With exaggerations, lies and his purest rude style, he has revelled in the CNN debate of June 27 and the consequences. “The radical left Democratic Party is in chaos and having a large-scale split because they cannot decide which of their candidates is most incapable of being president: the sleepy, corrupt Joe Biden or the cackling Kamala,” he attacked.

“Despite all the Democratic panic this week, the truth is that it doesn’t matter who they nominate, because we are going to defeat any of them in a landslide and this November is going to be incredible,” said Trump, who has criticized Harris’ role in the fight against illegal immigration. He has also accused the vice president of being a “socialist” and a “communist,” two labels that the American electorate rejects.

Trump has tried to disqualify his two possible rivals on November 5 in parallel. “Whatever you can say about corrupt Joe Biden, you have to give him credit for a brilliant decision, probably the smartest decision he has ever made. He chose Kamala Harris as vice president. No, it was brilliant. Because it was an insurance policy. Maybe the best insurance policy I have ever seen,” he told his followers. “If Joe had chosen someone even halfway competent, they would have thrown him out of office years ago, but they can’t because she has to be his second choice,” he added with disdain.

A new debate

Trump has thrown down the gauntlet to the president. “As you know, in our recent debate, and to the credit of all of you, I handed Joe Biden, even according to the fake news media, the most decisive and overwhelming defeat of all presidential debates. I think it was a huge crowd watching. It was one of the most watched shows on television, so I’m honored to be a part of it,” he told rally attendees. “Even CNN said as I was walking off the stage that it was one of the best performances they’d ever seen, but it was an easy thing. If you want to know the truth, our victory was so absolute that Joe’s own party now wants him to throw in the towel and hand over the presidency after a single 90-minute performance. They want corrupt Joe out of the race. It’s a shame the way they’re treating him, but don’t feel sorry for him. He’s a very bad guy.”

Biden and Trump are scheduled for another debate on September 10 on ABC, but Trump, brash and cocky, has taken the plunge and challenged the president to another immediate debate. “Tonight, I officially offer Joe the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the whole world,” he said. “Let’s have another debate this week so sleepy Joe Biden can show everyone that he has what it takes to be president, but this time it will be man to man, no moderators, no restrictions. Just the name of the place, anytime, anywhere,” he said.

The former president also recalled the exchange in the first debate regarding the two’s golfing skills, one of the friendlier moments of the debate, even if the discussion was a bit childish. “He can’t hit a ball 50 yards.” [46 metros]“I’ll be happy to play with you if you carry your own bag,” Trump said of Biden, after showing off his trophies. [con los palos]”the president replied.

Golf match

Trump on Tuesday issued a challenge that sounded a bit like Elon Musk challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. “I officially challenge corrupt Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here,” he said. “It will be one of the most watched sporting events in history, it may be bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters, and I’m going to give Joe Biden a 10-stroke lead (…) and if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity he wants, a million dollars. I bet he doesn’t accept the offer because he’s all talk,” he continued.

As division grips Democrats, Trump has boasted of his party’s good moment: “The Republican Party is bigger, stronger, more vibrant and more united than ever. Every day we welcome more Americans into our ranks: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, young, old, union members and non-union members. Basically, everyone is joining our movement because it is a common sense movement,” he proclaimed.

Trump has not announced who will be his vice presidential candidate. He was accompanied at the event by Marco Rubio, one of the candidates. The Republican must announce his choice next week, as the Republican convention begins on Monday.

Biden’s response

Biden’s campaign has been quick to respond to the Republican. “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, mocking Marco Rubio’s little boy, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to play golf,” said James Singer, a spokesman for the campaign, in a statement.

“We would challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We would challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he kowtowed to him. We would challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We would challenge Donald Trump not to destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 is trying to do. Joe Biden has no time for Donald Trump’s antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convicted felon, and a fraud who only thinks about himself, but we already knew that,” he adds.