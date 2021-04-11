The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has promised this Saturday that the Republican Party will once again control the White House and has reaffirmed the alleged electoral fraud of the presidential elections of November 3 in the first meeting of the Republican National Committee since the end of his mandate.

In a closed-door speech in front of GOP donors in Florida, several US media have confirmed that Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to help the party win the House of Representatives and Senate elections scheduled for 2022 as well as said that “in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House,” according to the Bloomberg agency.

Likewise, Trump has reaffirmed electoral fraud and has taken the opportunity to target former United States Vice President Mike Pence for not using alleged power to revoke the results of the elections in the country’s Congress, according to an attendee at the event to CNN . This same source has mentioned that Trump has insulted the Republican leader in the United States Upper House, Mitch McConnell, and has been very critical of the main person in charge of the fight against covid-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci.

The same source has confirmed that the former president spoke in general about the unity of the Party and has regretted that the Republicans do not unite as well as the Democrats.

Finally, a person close to the former president has said that he was tough on the current president, Joe Biden, and that it was planned in his speech to say that “with such an unpopular agenda, it is not surprising that Joe Biden is the first president who does not addresses a joint session of Congress in its first weeks.