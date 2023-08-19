Trump will turn himself in next week

The former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Fulton County Jail late next week – on Thursday or Friday, a senior law enforcement official told CNN. Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted Monday in connection with a plot to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set an August 25 deadline for them to surrender.

THE Negotiations between Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors are expected to continue into next week, before the delivery deadline. The exact timing of Trump’s surrender remains unclear. Trump’s expected surrender in Georgia comes the same week as the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. The former president, however, plans to skip the get interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead. Trump now faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he would treat Trump and the others named in the indictment like any other defendant. This could mean that they will have mugshots taken and fingerprints taken. According to the indictment, Trump is at the head of a “criminal enterprise” that was part of a broader conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The group of defendants includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

