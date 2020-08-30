American leader Donald Trump posted a post on Twitter, in which he duplicated media information about the intention of the United States authorities to reduce the number of troops in Iraq. TASS…

“The United States plans to reduce its military presence in Iraq,” the tweet said.

It is noted that a link to the message published on the website of the OANN TV channel is attached to the post.

The material claims that the United States will reduce the number of troops in Iraq to 3.5 thousand. Currently, there are 5.2 thousand military personnel in the country. At the same time, Trump did not leave his comment.

Earlier it was reported that Iraq and the United States agreed to transfer American troops, which are now at the Al-Taji base near Baghdad, to a military base in the Erbil region.