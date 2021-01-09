The current leader of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized the blocking of his personal Twitter account, posting a message on the official account of the President of the United States, which was immediately deleted.

The statement of the politician was duplicated by the press service of the White House.

“I predicted that this would happen, but we will not be silenced,” he said and noted that in the near future he plans to create an alternative Twitter platform.

“We are in talks with various other sites, we will soon make an important announcement,” added the Republican.

Recall that after the riots in Washington, which were staged by supporters of Donald Trump, social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as the streaming service Twitch, blocked the accounts of the head of state. At the same time, Twitter decided to temporarily freeze it. However, today the administration of the social network has closed access to Trump’s account on a permanent basis.

Last summer, the American president broke his own record for the number of entries on the Twitter microblog. It was clarified that on June 7, Trump published 200 tweets. The previous record was 142 records released in January.