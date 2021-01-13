The current US President Donald Trump urged his supporters to refrain from violence in new demonstrations amid his impeachment. This is stated in statement leader of the country.

The leader of the country noted that in the light of reports of new demonstrations, he calls for an end to violence, violation of the law or any kind of vandalism. “I don’t support it, America doesn’t support it. I call on all Americans to help reduce tensions and calm passions, ”Trump said.

On January 6, Trump, at a rally near the White House, urged supporters to go to the Capitol to “help weak Republicans” challenge the election results, which were then approved in Congress. A crowd of Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol, broke into the building and interrupted the joint session of Congress, where they claimed the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election. As a result, five people died and dozens were detained.

The Democrats accused the incumbent president of incitement to mutiny and sent a resolution to Congress to impeach him. The vote on the document in the House of Representatives of the Congress takes place on Wednesday, January 13. This will be the second attempt to remove Trump from office. The head of state himself considers his speech to his supporters on January 6, after which the riots began, completely admissible.