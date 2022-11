Donald Trump, Former President of the United States 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) resurfaced on Tuesday (8) in the US political arena at his Mar-A-Lago, Florida mansion to congratulate Republicans on the midterm elections and predict a good outcome for your party.

His unexpected appearance came the day after an end-of-campaign rally in Ohio in which he declared he planned to make “a big announcement” on Nov. 15. The expectation is that on that date the former president will officially announce his pre-candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday by the broadcaster NewsNation, Trump considered that he should be recognized in the event of an eventual victory for the Republicans. “If they win, I should take all the credit,” he commented.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, was re-elected to the 14th Georgia Precinct. Unknown two years earlier, she now wields a rise among Republicans. Several other Trumpists, such as Jim Jordan in Ohio and Matt Gaetz in Florida, were also re-elected to the House.

Republican JD Vance was elected senator from Ohio, a major victory for Republicans. The ex-soldier, author of a best-selling book on the white middle class, thus won a seat left by a Republican against Democrat Tim Ryan.

Former spokeswoman for Donald Trump in the White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was also elected governor of the strongly Republican state of Arkansas. She was the favorite against Democrat Chris Jones in this state, where her father, Mike Huckabee, an American political figure, was governor from 1996 to 2007. During her campaign, Sarah Sanders criticized President Joe Biden and his “radical left.” , referring to rampant inflation, “open borders” and “growing violent crime”.