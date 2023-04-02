in just 24 hours, the Donald Trump re-election campaign for President of the United States in 2024 raised more than 4 million dollarsafter being charged in the case of payment to a porn actress.

As reported, more than 25% of donations came from new benefactors who would support the re-election campaign.

This Thursday, a New York Grand Juryk voted to indict Donald Trump on charges related to payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

At that time it was said that the purpose was to silence reports about an extramarital sexual encounter with the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Shortly after the news broke, several US media outlets published an email sent by the Trump campaign, in which they tried to take advantage of the situation to boost collection.

In it, reference was made to a “Witch Hunt” that would “explode in the face” of the current president, Joe Biden.

Some Republicans, like Mike Pence, suggested that the imputation of the former president was due to politically motivated and accused the prosecutor in charge of the case, Alvin Bragg, of being partisan.

However, the decision to indict Trump was made by a New York grand jury, not the prosecutor.

Despite the accusation, Trump remains the leading contender to obtain the nomination Republican Party for the 2024 presidential elections, having announced his candidacy in November 2022.

For their part, Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who could be their biggest opponents, have not yet confirmed if they will compete, but have hinted that they will make a decision soon.

(With information from EFE)