“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and, when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. You lied and damaged my reputation. ” This is what the writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll said in court today in New York, who sued the former American president for defamation.

Carroll accuses Trump of having it raped in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the summer of 1996 and that he then defamed her when many years later she publicly denounced the affair. Trump has always denied. In her story, Trump had asked her to accompany him to the shops to choose a gift and she hadn’t even suspected that he wanted to rape her.