In the endless succession of judicial events concerning him, Donald Trump will also have to face an accusation of sexual assault brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial – which opens twenty days after the first judicial front that sees the former US president under investigation for the undue payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels – concerns two different charges: an alleged rape suffered by Carroll by Trump a mid-1990s and one for defamation for the same story. Carroll told as early as 2019—when Trump was still president—that her then-businessman locked her in the locker room of a New York department store and raped her.

Facts that he reported to two friends – called to testify in the trial – but did not report to the police. Trump dismissed the allegations by saying that Carroll “wasn’t her type” of her, that everything was “a joke and a lie” and that what the woman was looking for was only free fame for the promotion of a book.

Shortly before the start of the trial, the former president had once again railed against the writer with a post on his social network Truth, accusing her of lying, of «being a puppet in the hands of politics» and an instrument of a «witch hunt in the comparisons with him”.

But today the story exploded in the courtroom: «I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” said writer Jean Carroll testifying at her New York trial.

Trump arouses strong reactions, in a positive or negative sense: you can hate him and express him with your vote, not in court. These are the words that Joseph Tacopina, Donald Trump’s lawyer, used to describe the writer’s rape allegations against the former president as politically motivated. “The evidence will show that she is lying”: Carroll created this case to sell her book, damage Trump politically and attract attention, adds Tacopina showing a photo of Caroll and Trump. “Worth a thousand words,” he observed.

Then, she added, he inserted his penis. «I was ashamed – he said – I thought it was my fault. It was a comedy, it was funny and at one point». Since that experience, she revealed, “I’ve been unable to have a love life again.”

Carroll said she left the department stores in a state of shock, and felt guilty for going to the locker room, a “very stupid” choice. The accuser also told in the courtroom that she immediately told two friends about it.

One, Lisa Birnbach, told her that it was a rape and that she should go to the police right away. The other, Carol Martin, advised her not to tell anyone about it because Trump was powerful and had a team of lawyers who would bury her.

The process is celebrated thanks to a law, approved last year in the State of New York, which offers a one-year window to all victims of abuse and rape, to report episodes that occurred even long ago, and whose crime would have lapsed.