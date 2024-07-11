Home page politics

Hollywood star George Clooney has called on US President Biden to resign. The actor has received criticism for this from Donald Trump, of all people.

Washington, DC – Criticism of US President Joe Biden after his botched performance in the TV duel against Donald Trump continues. In addition to the first voices from the ranks of the Democrats Hollywood actor George Clooney also spoke out publicly against Biden.

In a guest article for the renowned New York TimesClooney called on Biden to withdraw his candidacy. Almost four months before the US election 2024 Pressure on the US President is increasing from all sides. Clooney is receiving criticism of his demand from Biden’s rival Donald Trump.

Calls for Biden to resign in US election – Trump rants against “rat” Clooney

“Now fake movie actor George Clooney, who has never managed to make anything close to a great movie, is getting involved,” Trump wrote in his usual manner on his own social network Truth Social. “He has turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are,” the former US president continued. “What does Clooney know about anything?”

“Corrupt Joe Biden didn’t save our democracy, he brought it to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”, Trump wrote at the end of his post. Harsh words against the actor, even though Clooney had made similar arguments against Biden as Trump did during his own election campaign.

Hollywood star in US election campaign: Clooney calls on Biden to resign – “devastating”

In his guest article, the Oscar winner had warned of Biden’s advanced age and the associated lack of mental fitness and urged him to resign. “I love Joe Biden,” wrote Clooney. “But the only battle he can’t win is the battle against time.” The 63-year-old had co-organized a fundraising event for Biden just a few weeks ago to fill the Democrats’ campaign coffers.

There, however, Clooney was shocked by Biden’s condition. “It’s devastating to say this, but the Joe Biden I was with at the fundraiser three weeks ago was not the Joe Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all saw at the debate.”

Doubts about Biden’s candidacy in US election grow – first senator calls for withdrawal

Doubts about Biden’s fitness had increased significantly after the US President delivered a miserable performance in the TV debate against Trump on June 27. Biden appeared exhausted and had obvious problems formulating his positions and arguments and standing up to Trump. His campaign team subsequently stated that Biden was exhausted from previous travel and therefore did not perform well. Two weeks before the debate, the US President had been at the G7 summit in Italy, among other places.

In addition to Clooney, Peter Welch from the US state of Vermont was the first Democratic Senator to call on Biden to resign. “For the good of the country, I call on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” Welch wrote in a guest article for the Washington PostNancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, had also advised the President to reconsider his candidacy.

Easy opponent in the US election campaign? Trump rants against Clooney over Biden criticism

The fact that Donald Trump, of all people, is criticising Clooney for his statements is probably due to tactical reasons in the election campaign. Trump has been leading the way in recent UQuestions about the 2024 US election clearly ahead of Biden and has a good chance of returning to the White House – especially if recent developments continue. Trump’s campaign team has been focusing its strategy on Biden’s age and mental fitness for months – with success. If the Democrats put another candidate in the race, the Trump team would have to change its successful campaign. (fd)