07/13/2024 – 19:51

Appearing to be bleeding from his face, the former president and Republican candidate was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents during an event in Pennsylvania. A Donald Trump campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania was abruptly interrupted on Saturday (12/07). The former president was rushed from the event by Secret Service agents.

In videos recording the rally, it is possible to hear sounds that appear to be gunshots shortly before the former president was removed.

When the sounds were heard, Trump put his hand to his ear. Several supporters who were behind the former president then ducked. Several screams can be heard in the background. Seconds later, agents removed Trump from the stage and escorted him to a vehicle.

As he left the venue, Trump appeared to have some blood on his right ear, cheek and hands. He raised his fist at that point, in an apparent gesture to supporters.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, Trump is currently safe.

“An incident occurred on the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,” Guglielmi said in a statement.

“Trump is fine”

Donald Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president was “doing well.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their swift response during this heinous act. He is in good condition and is being treated at a local medical center. More details will be forthcoming,” Cheung said in a statement.

