Rally participants said security was only concerned about Trump

Participants in a rally by former US President Donald Trump complained about the indifference of security services, reports NBC News.

Erin, who witnessed the shooting, said security agents rushed to the stage to help the wounded politician after four claps. At the same time, a member of the audience was bleeding next to her. “Nobody cared about us. They were only worried about him,” she said.

Another rally participant, Joseph, also noted that some spectators thought it was fireworks. He said one man, who was sitting facing Trump, fell from the stands after being shot in the back of the head.

The shooting at the rally was reported on July 13. The attack occurred when Trump was speaking about his rival Joe Biden. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor, and was covered by Secret Service agents, after which he was urgently evacuated.