Donald Trump's campaign says it raised US$50.5 million in a single night. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Republican Donald Trump's campaign for president of the United States in the November 5 elections stated this weekend that during the so-called Inaugural Leadership Dinner, held on Saturday (6) at the home of investor John Paulson, in Palm Beach, Florida, there was a record fundraising of US$50.5 million to fund this year's electoral race.

With the amounts raised in just one night, Trump surpasses the current US president, Joe Biden, whose campaign had raised US$26 million in a single event. This occurred a few days ago during a rally attended by former presidents Barak Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall, in New York.

At the beginning of last week, Trump and the Republican Party had reported the collection of US$65.6 million throughout the month of March, reaching the accumulated figure, up until that moment, of US$93.1 million.

Biden and the Democratic party reported raising US$90 million in March, adding US$192 million to the campaign.