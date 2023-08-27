Former US President Donald Trump has raised more than $7.1 million for his campaign after being formally arrested in the case of interference in the 2020 elections. On Saturday, August 26, the newspaper reports Politico.

On Friday, August 25 alone, Trump received $4.18 million. According to the newspaper, this makes Friday the most successful period of the Trump campaign.

Fundraising for the campaign was carried out at the expense of goods that the ex-president sold through an online store. After Trump was taken into custody, the campaign began selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers, and beverage coolers with a frowning portrait of Trump. Merch prices range from $12 to $34.

“Trump Campaign Says Trump Raised Nearly $20 Million in the Past Three Weeks of Charges Related to His Participation in the Jan. ”, writes Politico.

Earlier, on August 24, former US President Donald Trump called being photographed in prison upon arrest a terrible experience. He added that he had never heard the word “mugshot” because it was not taught at the Wharton School of Finance.

On August 25, it became known that Trump became the first president in the history of the country who has a photograph during his arrest, the so-called mugshot. It was reported that he deliberately did not smile in order to look “defiant” in the picture.

Trump was taken into custody and registered on the court lists of the Atlanta County Jail on August 24. Then he made a bail of $200,000 and was released; he spent about 20 minutes in the prison walls.

Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. On January 6, 2021, Trump’s supporters broke into the Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the November 2020 presidential election, which was won by the current American leader Joe Biden. Five people, including a policeman, were killed in the riots.