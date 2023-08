Sunday, August 27, 2023, 20:51



| Updated 10:06 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The campaign of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, says that it has raised 7.1 million dollars (6.5 million euros) since he was booked in the Fulton County jail, in the city of Atlanta (Georgia) on last thursday for…

This content is exclusive for subscribers