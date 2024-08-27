Home policy

Donald Trump is making US foreign policy an issue in the US election. He accuses Biden and Harris of failing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Washington, DC – Is the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to blame for the Ukraine War and the raging battles in Gaza Strip? At least that is what the presidential candidate claims Donald Trump and makes serious allegations against the incumbent US President Joe Biden and his vice Kamala HarrisTrump is probably trying to make the troop withdrawal an issue in the race for the 2024 US election – even though the withdrawal was decided under his administration.

“The humiliation in Afghanistan caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden triggered the collapse of American credibility and respect around the world,” Trump said at a conference of the National Guard Association of the USA in Detroit. As the New York Times reported that Trump spoke at the rally after attending a memorial service for soldiers killed in Afghanistan in Arlington, Virginia. Three years ago, a suicide bomber killed 13 US soldiers and more than 170 Afghans outside Kabul International Airport in the middle of an evacuation operation.

Withdrawal from Afghanistan will be an issue in US election – “has given us Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”

Trump probably suspects that the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting end of the longest war involving the United States have caused the United States to lose influence in the world. The “humiliation,” as the former president calls the troop withdrawal, “brought us Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It brought us the attack on Israel on October 7th because it brought us disrespect,” Trump is told by the New York Times quoted.

Unlike Trump, Harris and Biden stayed away from the memorial service in Arlington, the German Press Agency (dpa). In a statement, Harris expressed her condolences to the mourners: “My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and loss,” she said. APNews quoted.

In the US election campaign, Trump accuses Biden and Harris of failing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. © Julia Nikhinson/Brynn Anderson/dpa (montage)

However, she also stressed that the withdrawal of US troops was the right decision. “Over the last three years, our government has proven that we can eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, in combat zones without troops,” said Harris. The Democrat wants to face Trump in a TV debate soon.

In his speech, Biden emphasized that the US soldiers killed in the attack were “patriots in the best sense of the word.” According to the US President, they embodied “what defines us as a nation: courageous, committed, selfless.”

Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan stirs up US election – Biden administration blames Trump

Although Trump blames the botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan entirely on Biden and Harris, his opponent in the US election 2024 in November. According to a 2023 report by the Biden administration, Trump bears at least some of the blame for the hasty withdrawal of US soldiers.

How ZDF today reported that Biden’s options for troop withdrawal were “severely limited” due to Trump’s previous decisions. According to the report, fewer US troops were stationed in Afghanistan than ever before – at the same time, the Taliban militarily stronger than it has been since 2001.

In addition, they had to work to a tight schedule. The allegation in the report, which was compiled by several intelligence services, is that Trump assured the Taliban that US troops would withdraw by May 2021. Since the terrorist organization had agreed not to attack US troops during this period, the plans for the troop withdrawal were made under massive time pressure.

Generals criticize Trump ahead of 2024 US election – “Absurd” statements during his term in office

During his tirade against the DemocratsTrump himself has to put up with criticism from his former employees. CNN reported on a report by Trump’s former security adviser HR McMaster, who accuses Trump of making “absurd” statements during his time in office. In consultations, he is said to have said, among other things: “Why don’t we take out the entire North Korean army during one of their parades?”

Previously, a number of former military employees in the Trump administration had sharply criticized the former president and warned against him. CNN by more than 200 Republicans Republicanswho would call on their party colleagues to support Harris instead of Trump in the upcoming US election.

Although Trump appears to be at least partially to blame for the chaotic evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan, relatives of the soldiers killed in the attack are supporting the ex-president. Family members of the fallen soldiers are even said to have appeared at the Republican Party Convention, reported CNN. (nhi)