Trump-Fbi. Popular words “civil war” and “load your weapons”

Donald Trump shouts to plot and his followers go wild on social media threatening a strong one reaction. The search aside of the FBI carried out in the tycoon’s house in Floridafirst former president Use to undergo similar treatment, resulted in a reaction by the more vocal supporters republicans. “This is one civil warand 2.0 “.” I’ve already bought the ammunition. “” It’s a political attack orchestrated by Biden“.” In the United States we will no longer have elections. “As soon as Donald Trump – reads the Corriere della Sera – has put the news online of the search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, the people of its supporters it is mobilized.

Protesters in the street in Palm Beachmilitiamen arrived in front of the villaresort of Trump to protect their president (who, however, was in New York) and – continues the Corriere – a storm of threatening reactions on social media. It is not a question of a few troublemakers: the expression “civil war»Immediately becomes one of the topics most searched on Googleas well as lock and load: load a weapon in military jargon. It is from the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 that America fears what was considered unthinkable: a second civil war, after that of the mid-nineteenth century. Now the risk is becoming more and more concrete, especially if a Trump Sara prevented by the judges of reapply for the next ones elections.

