There is a risk of new charges and the publication of his tax documents. Donald Trump goes straight to the attack.

US House of Representatives wants tax records of the former president of the United States publish. Week of Truth: All news about the committee of inquiry and Trump’s tax documents in our new ticker.

Update from Monday, December 19, 3:30 p.m.: Before the congressional committee had even issued a statement, Donald Trump was already firing on it: “They say that the unelected committee of Democrats, losers and criminals without any involvement of Republicans with standing, is preparing for the highly partisan, political… and corrupt ‘Justice’ department criminal complaints […] recommended for a speech I gave on Jan. 6,” Trump wrote on his short message service Truth Social. Said speech was “gentle and loving”. Trump also asked, “Why didn’t they investigate the massive voter fraud? SCAM [sic]!“

First report from Monday, December 19: Washington, DC – Things are getting serious for Donald Trump. Weeks of bad news surrounding the former US President may now be reaching a climax. The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the storming of the US Capitol in early 2021 is holding its final public meeting this Monday (7 p.m. CET). Lawmakers will decide whether to call on the US Department of Justice to open criminal investigations into Trump and several of his associates. There are serious allegations in the room.

Donald Trump and his confidants are said to have called for an uprising before and during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 obstructed the authorities. The committee of inquiry will present its final report on Wednesday. In advance, Adam Schiff, a member of the investigative committee, told the US broadcaster CNN already hinted at what the committee will recommend. “I think there is evidence that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election,” the member said democrats.

Donald Trump is threatened with further trouble

But not only the committee of inquiry could have bad news for Donald Trump. The US Congress is apparently planning something similar. According to the US magazine political The Democrats in the House of Representatives also want to publish Trump’s tax documents this week.

Still a candidate for the US election 2016 Trump had refused to release his tax records, breaking with a tradition that all candidates had followed since the 1970s. A court ruled in November that Trump must make his tax records available to the US Chamber of Congress. Trump had lodged an appeal with the US Supreme Court.

For Donald Trump, this threatens a week of horror that will probably surpass the previous reports. The former president was even criticized by allies for his “big announcement” that he would now sell digital trading cards of himself. Polls also see Trump well behind his strongest competitor, Ron DeSantisto get the Republican nomination in the upcoming US primary. (Daniel Dillmann)