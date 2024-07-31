Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Kamala Harris “turned black” a few years ago and that until then he had only been aware of the vice president’s Indian heritage. “Now it turns out she wants to be known as a black person,” the Republican candidate said of his rival, whom he described as “horrible,” in a tense exchange at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), held in Chicago.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants: her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, arrived from India in the early 1960s, and her father, Donald Harris, from Jamaica. She grew up in the black power in Oakland, in the San Francisco Bay Area. He then attended Howard University, an educational institution known as the Black Mecca, focused on the education of African-American students.

Trump agreed to participate in the Chicago event in order to court black voters, who massively supported Joe Biden in the last election and in this campaign showed signs of discontent with the party in the polls prior to Biden’s resignation a couple of Sundays ago. The polls indicate that the idea of ​​Harris at the top of the ballot has improved the expectations of the liberal party among that segment of voters for November.

The event started an hour late. Trump immediately mispronounced Kamala’s name (it is said co-mmala)something he usually does, and was corrected by the audience. The interview was conducted half by the journalist from ABC News, Rachel Scott, and Kadia Goba, from the web Traffic light. Asked about his ability to serve as President of the United States for four more years, the Republican candidate responded by calling the reporter “very rude” and “ill-mannered.”

In a post on his social network, Trump wrote once the meeting was over: “The questions were Rude and Rude, often taking the form of a manifesto, but WE CRUSHED THEM!” The capitalization is his.

The interviewers also asked her about the argument that has been spreading in recent weeks among prominent members and that dismisses Harris’s achievements as the product of affirmative action (the expression used is, in English, “DEI hire”, a contract that follows diversity, equity and inclusion criteria). To that, Trump said: “I honestly have no idea.”

The vice president earned her California law degree on her second attempt. She then worked in the Alameda District Attorney’s office. She won two elections at home: to become District Attorney of San Francisco and to become Attorney General of California. She was then elected to the Senate in 2016. After a disastrous primary campaign to be a candidate for the US presidency in 2020, Biden chose her as his second-in-command. The hardline wing of the Republican Party considers the move by which she succeeded the president as candidate after his resignation to be “a coup by the Palace.”

In addition to questioning Harris’s identity, the former president reaffirmed his intention to pardon the insurrectionists who participated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. “If they are innocent, I plan to pardon them,” he said. When asked if he would extend that pardon to those who have been found guilty by a judge, he replied: “Well, they were convicted by a really harsh system.” The interviewers then reminded him that there are videos from that day in which the mob that had attended the then-president’s rally in Washington can be seen hitting the police with flagpoles, among other blunt objects. “Oh really?” Trump then replied.