From: Simon Schröder

Kamala Harris is sparking new enthusiasm among Democrats, but Donald Trump is questioning her legitimacy. He sees a “threat to democracy.”

Washington, DC – Donald Trump has questioned the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. After taking over President Joe Biden’s campaign, she was able to ignite a new wave of enthusiasm among Democrats that has powered her campaign so far. However, Trump claims Harris has no “right” to run because she did not win the primaries, Newsweek quoted the former president as saying.

Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries in March, when he still intended to run in the US elections in November. When he withdrew in July, the election was already decided. However, Kamala Harris was able to win Joe Biden’s delegate votes in the following days, allowing her to accept the nomination at the Democratic Party convention on Friday. Trump, however, described this process as a “threat to democracy”.

Trump attacks Harris ahead of US election: “Threat to democracy”

On Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump posted: “What gives her the right to run for president? She got zero votes compared to Biden’s 14 million. She failed on her last attempt, was the first of 22 people to give up, never made it to Iowa, and now she’s a presidential candidate? That’s a threat to democracy!” For Trump, campaigning against Biden was almost child’s play.

Still looking for his campaign strategy against Kamala Harris: former President Donald Trump. (Archive photo) © Julia Nikhinson/dpa

During the election campaign, the 81-year-old Biden had to defend himself against the claims of the republican that he was too old to hold the presidency. After his TV debate against Trump turned out to be a disaster, the Democrats urged him to withdraw from the US elections and let Kamala Harris take the lead. She was able to spark new enthusiasm for the elections among the Democrats.

Harris was able to catch up with Biden in the polls. The momentum is currently on her side and Donald Trump and the Republicans lack a successful campaign strategy. Therefore, he seems to be making every attempt to doubt the legitimacy of the vice president as a presidential candidate. And this accusation by the former president is not new. A week ago, Trump had already described her candidacy as “unconstitutional” and a “coup”, as CNN reported.

Trump has a tough time against Harris in the US elections: Biden was an easy target

The Trump camp is also aware that after the Democratic Party Convention, nothing can be changed about the two candidates – Kamala Harris and her vice president Tim Walz. An insider from the Trump camp told CNN: “When the DNC (Democratic National Committee, Editor’s note:) nominated her, it was still within the time frame for filing the necessary paperwork in each state to put her (and Walz’s) name on the ballot. The fact that the DNC nominated her ended any challenge to that effect.”

Many experts see Trump’s comments as an opportunity for the former president to once again challenge the election result should Trump lose to Harris this year. According to a request from CNN In July, however, it emerged that there were no longer any obstacles to Harris’s election in 48 states and that she would be on the ballot despite not receiving enough votes in the primaries. The two remaining states, Florida and Montana, did not respond to the request. But there, too, there were no legal obstacles to Harris, according to the report. (sure)