Former US President Donald Trump questioned the need for his participation in the debate with other Republicans who also put forward their candidacies for the US presidency. He stated this on Tuesday, June 20, in an interview fox news.

Trump noted the extremely low ratings of his party comrades.

“Why would I let people with ratings of 1%, 2% or 0% bombard me with questions all evening? I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.

According to recent polls, Trump is the most popular among Republicans and is well ahead of them. Also, the former president wants to participate in the debate with the current American leader Joe Biden, who will participate in the elections from the Democrats.

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024.

Earlier, on June 15, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed documents to participate in the US presidential election. Suarez is running for the Republican Party. He has served as Mayor of Miami twice, in 2017 and 2021.

Prior to that, on June 7, former Vice President Mike Pence announced his participation in the presidential elections. The Republican nominee will become the first vice president in modern history to run against his former boss, Donald Trump.

On the same day, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced his candidacy.

The slate of Republican candidates is expanding more and more actively after Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, joined the race on May 24. Trump himself announced his participation in the elections in November 2022.

On April 25, the current American leader Joe Biden also announced that he intends to compete again for the title of owner of the White House.