According to the Kremlin, the presidents of the USA, Russia and France have issued a joint statement condemning the military violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region. On Thursday they called for the immediate cessation of the fighting and a return to the ceasefire, as the Kremlin announced in Moscow.

The declaration was signed by US President Donald Trump, France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Russia, France and the USA have been leading the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Cooperation and Development in Europe (OSCE) since 1992.

The spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Howhannissian, said that around 350 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the new fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, 15 armored vehicles and three helicopters from the opposite side were shot down, one of which crashed in Iran.

The Ministry of Defense in Baku rejected the allegations that an Azerbaijani helicopter was shot down over Iran as a “lie”. Regarding the fighting it was said that “Armenian troops had been targeted with destructive artillery shots throughout the night”.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law

The troops should have withdrawn from positions along the front line. The military forces of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, for their part, assured that they had prevented Azerbaijan from reorganizing its troops.

In Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, things initially remained quiet on Thursday. However, a large number of the police made the tense situation clear. During the night, the city, darkened by the fighting, was shaken by two explosions. Apparently none of the conflicting parties achieved any noteworthy military successes.

Nagorno-Karabakh is located in Azerbaijan, but is mostly inhabited by Armenians, who also have the region under their control. To this day, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is not recognized internationally and is considered part of Azerbaijan under international law.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again on Sunday

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on for decades. However, the area had been relatively calm in recent years until new fighting flared up on Sunday.

There is no complete information on the number of victims. On the Armenian side, 104 soldiers and eight civilians are said to have been killed since Sunday. Azerbaijan is silent about victims in its army and only speaks of 16 civilians killed.

The competition between Russia and Turkey for influence in the Caucasus region also plays an important role in the conflict. Oil-rich Azerbaijan has upgraded its army in recent years and can count on the support of Turkey. Russia is historically considered to be Armenia’s protective power and maintains a military base there. At the same time, Moscow maintains good relations with Azerbaijan and supplies it with weapons.

Putin spoke to French President Macron about the conflict on Wednesday. According to the Kremlin, both have agreed to intensify their diplomatic efforts within the Minsk group. They called on the parties to the conflict “to cease fighting completely and as soon as possible, to de-escalate tensions and to exercise maximum restraint”.

However, there is currently nothing to suggest a de-escalation. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced on Wednesday that the fighting would only end after the Armenian rebels had withdrawn from the area. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan turned down an offer of mediation from Russia. (dpa, AFP)