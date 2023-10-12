Clandestine casinos continue to operate in many regions of the country, and their turnover is estimated at significant amounts. The police have stepped up efforts to identify illegal gambling establishments. Thus, in October, illegal salons were liquidated in Nizhny Novgorod and the Primorsky Territory. Work is also underway to identify online resources where gambling is carried out illegally. Details are in the Izvestia article.

Out of the game

Nizhny Novgorod police stopped the operation of a slot machine hall in the basement of a house on Sergei Yesenin Street. At the time of the law enforcement officers’ visit, there were six players and a 27-year-old camera operator in the salon . According to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 17 pieces of gaming equipment, other equipment, incriminating records of the movement of funds and cash were seized on the spot.

Another similar establishment was closed down in Vladivostok on Russkaya Street in early October. The gambling parlor accepted up to 35 people per shift; eight were detained by the police. According to the seized accounting books, the daily income was more than 60 thousand rubles.

Five more people from the staff of the gambling club came under investigation in the Chelyabinsk region. The case is being investigated under the article on the illegal organization and conduct of gambling committed by an organized group.

According to the law "On state regulation of activities related to the organization and conduct of gambling and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation," five gambling zones have been created in the country: in the Altai, Krasnodar, Primorsky territories, the Kaliningrad region and in Crimea. Each zone has strict boundaries. More than one zone cannot be created on the territory of one region.

Roulette for the poor

Basement clubs still form the basis of the shadow gambling business in the country, a law enforcement source told Izvestia. As a rule, this kind of “casino” is located in the basement floors of residential and commercial buildings behind a door without a sign.

— Only “our own people” go there, they are allowed in only after being checked at the entrance. Today there are much fewer bulky devices like there were 10 years ago – there is too much hassle with them. “The One-Armed Bandit” has become portable, based on laptops or desktop PCs. The program is located on a flash card, which at the moment of danger is removed from the system and hidden. But there are also old-school units – non-lifting cabinets from the past. They are contacted by people from the criminal business who are too confident in their corrupt connections.

He noted that there are practically no such establishments in Moscow and St. Petersburg. But in the regions, windowless halls with colorful terminals still bring huge income to their owners. According to him, people who constantly gamble have been going to such establishments for years, decades. They participate in thematic closed chats on social networks and learn about points from each other.

Elite underground

Among wealthy gambling fans, going to illegal clubs and using online casinos is considered bad manners says a criminal investigation operative from the Moscow region.

— People of means gather in private rented apartments, separate premises of restaurants and on ships. They mostly play poker. Slightly less popular are blackjack and roulette. The world is extremely narrow, often the players know each other. The prize fund is quite serious. There is a huge amount of money circulating, so the entry system is not easy.

Increased responsibility

Over the past decade, systemic prevention of illegal gambling has evolved from fines and temporary seizure of equipment to serious legal consequences of a criminal nature. According to “Legal Information Agencies”in 2021, 946 people were convicted under Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and in 2022 already 1,164.

The founders of the illegal gambling business in Crimea were sentenced to real prison terms – one of the accomplices will spend 3.5 years in prison, the other three years and three months. Two more members of the group received suspended sentences. Also, the perpetrators will have to pay a fine of several hundred thousand rubles each. As reported by the Sevastopol prosecutor’s office, the gang’s total income made up almost 63 million rubles.

Earlier in September, an investigation was completed against eight administrators and owners of an illegal casino in the Primorsky Territory. The organized group operated from at least November 2020 to January 2023, investigators believe. Total income made up not less than 63.5 million rubles.

In July, a criminal case was brought to court against a group of 15 people who organized a network of illegal casinos in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. According to the prosecution, the defendants managed to enrich themselves by 300 million rubles.

From game to crime

According to Izvestia’s source in the Moscow region police, regular customers of underground casinos and gambling clubs are at risk.

— Financial bondage traditionally remains one of the motives for committing other mercenary crimes. Those involved in cases of robberies, assaults, thefts, and embezzlement say during interrogations that they committed the crime because of gambling debts or the inability to pay off microloans, which they also took out because of the desire to “make a bet.” They often open up and tell dramatic stories about how they “were about to get lucky.”

In October, the Moscow City Court sentenced Dmitry Perevozchikov to 21 years in a maximum security penal colony and a fine of 100 thousand rubles for brutal reprisal of an employee of a microfinance organization, robbery, threats to kill and illegal arms trafficking.

“ On July 10, 2022, Perevozchikov, who was intoxicated at home in Balashikha, due to existing financial difficulties that arose due to his passion for gambling, (…) had an intent to commit robbery. He chose the funds of a microfinance company located on the street as the object of a criminal attack. Kozhevnicheskaya, where he had previously entered into a consumer loan agreement and knew about the absence of security at the said office,” the Moscow prosecutor’s office said.

“Two children, a good specialist, an electrician, a former athlete, first got hooked on betting, then started going to basement clubs,” the officer tells a case study. – Arrested for robbery. He says he had to win back urgently.

Mental illness

— Gambling addiction, gambling addiction, gambling — today patients with such problems are becoming more and more common , says clinical psychologist, head of the rehabilitation center of Dr. Isaev’s Clinic “Double Diagnosis” Tatyana Meteleva. — Gaming addiction is an official diagnosis included in the ICD along with the use of psychoactive substances, and includes addiction to gambling, betting, and the stock market.

Gambling addiction is a severe complex mental disorder with significant social consequences, which is accompanied by affective pathologies and volitional disorders, explains the specialist.

“Addiction in most cases does not affect healthy individuals,” notes Tatyana Meteleva. — Gamers initially have problems with socialization, personality disorders, behavioral disorders and their own characteristics: increased anxiety, hypersensitivity, perfectionism.

Due to addictive behavior, all areas of life, social and family relationships, mental health, and professional activities collapse, says Izvestia’s interlocutor. But reaching people is not so easy.

— The game becomes the center of a person’s life. If you point out a problem to a gamer, he will turn the whole situation around in such a way that it is not the game that is the problem, but the rest of the environment. Patients with gambling addiction often have a high risk of social danger (fraud, extortion, theft of money) and suicidal behavior.

It often turns out that drug addiction coexists with gambling addiction.

“Gamblers sometimes cannot tear themselves away from their activities around the clock and, in order to extend the time for playing without sleeping, they begin to use psychostimulants, which further undermines the already unstable nervous system and leads to an increase in the level of aggression, impaired thinking, and sometimes to psychosis.

The main condition for treating gambling addiction is the removal of the addict from the object of addiction without the possibility of returning to it, says Meteleva. The condition should be treated inpatiently, and the patient often requires medication support.