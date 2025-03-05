The US president Donald Trump has decided to postpone tariffs on the automobile sector to Mexico and Canada for a month. This was reported by Karoline Leavitt, spokesman for the White House, who has affirmed that this decision occurs after Trump spoke with the directors of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on Tuesday, the day when the rates against their neighbors entered into force.

Specifically, Karoline Leavitt has pointed out that Tariffs will take effect on April 2next key date to deploy the so -called “reciprocal tariffs” with which he wants to punish the countries with which he has commercial deficit.

The spokeswoman said that the president has decided to give “exception” to car manufacturers whose vehicles meet the requirements of the treaty between Mexico, the USA and Canada (UMSCA). The objective, according to Leavitt, is to prevent these companies from having an “economic disadvantage.”

Car manufacturers had asked Trump to lift the 25% tariffs on vehicles, fearful that taxes damage their business. Estimates pointed to a price increase that could go between $ 3,000 and more than $ 10,000 per vahiclesince many of the pieces used by US factories occur in Mexico, and vehicles cross the border several times during the assembly process, having to pay tariffs every time they do it.

This decision occurs hours after Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, said Trump considered the possibility of lifting tariffs to certain sectors. This had driven automotive firms, especially after Bloomberg pointed out that Washington planned to remove motor taxes. As a consequence, the main companies in the sector bounced hard on the stock market, promoting markets. The Dow Jones, the industrial selective, steps the accelerator of the increases and scale more than 1.3%. For its part, the S&P 500 advances 1.3%, while Nasdaq 100 leads the increases by winning 1.5%.

No advances globally

On the table was also the possibility of suspending tariffs at a broader level, since a call between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had scheduled. But The call has not done very well: Trump blames Canada for the entrance of Fentanyl in the US, although the border forces insist that the amount of the drug that is sneaks through the northern border is microscopic. In his message on the social network Truth, Trump said he found out that Trudeau, who has already advanced that he will resign next Monday to give way to the former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney as prime minister, is “taking advantage of tariffs to stay in power.”

The final problem is that, as Trudeau said yesterday, There is nothing to offer Trump: “What you really want is to sink our economy to be able to annex Canada”. In the White House press conference, Leavitt has reiterated that “the president firmly believes that the Canadians would be much better being the state 51”. Thus, no matter what concessions the northern government can do with the border: Trump’s real objective is that Canada ceases to exist.

In that sense, Bloomberg has advanced that Trump wants to finance the sovereign fund that he intends to create with the money raised by tariffs. Beyond the legal doubts that this idea awakens for not having a backup of Congress, something that Trump does not generate any concern, the problem is that The President continues to insist on his belief that tariffs are paid by foreign countrieswhen these taxes are actually paid by US citizens themselves. It is difficult to convince Trump that he turns back when The president firmly believes that tariffs are little less than free money paid by other countriesand that, therefore, does not generate any inflation problem in the US.

The other problem is that car companies have a Damocles sword on their heads again. As Mexico and Canada have already demonstrated, Receiving a month of grace does not mean anything longer: it is perfectly possible for Trump to fulfill his new threat and impose those tariffs on April 2. For the president, the solution would be for those firms to take advantage of this month to transfer all their production to the US. But suddenly shaking some supply chains that had been developed for years and moving specialized factories with millmillonarium costs is not something done in 30 days. The effects of the chaos of the Trump administration on the US economy go for long.