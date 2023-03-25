Attorney for the Southern District of New York Alvin Bragg, who is handling the criminal case of former US President Donald Trump on financial fraud, was sent an envelope with a suspicious white powder. On Friday, March 24, reports fox news.

According to a channel source in law enforcement, there was also a note in the envelope with the signature “Alvin, I will kill you.”

Arriving at the scene, the police stated that the parcel was not dangerous. The evacuation of the building was also not required.

Earlier in the day, Rolling Stone magazine claimed that Donald Trump had begun plotting revenge on Attorney Alvin Bragg. It is known that Bragg may bring criminal charges against Trump, in connection with which the ex-US President is looking for ways to put pressure on him within the framework of the law.

On March 22, it was reported that right before the hearing on the suit of New York Attorney General Letitia James Donald Trump, a bomb threat was reported to the court of Lower Manhattan. Police officers temporarily closed and searched the building. The audit confirmed that the threat was false.

On March 18, Trump said that, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, he would be detained on March 21. The former head of the United States said that the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.” Trump stressed that he did not commit any crimes and urged his followers to protest future charges if he is arrested.

It’s about an old criminal case about giving a bribe to hush up a scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. When paying her money, there was allegedly a forgery of financial documents in the Trump Organization. In 2016, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels €130,000 to keep her from talking about her 2006 affair with the billionaire. The woman intended to go on television shortly before the opening of polling stations.

Alvin Bragg, in turn, said that he would not tolerate intimidation attempts and would conduct a full investigation.