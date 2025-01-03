The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has proposed the businessman of Cuban origin Benjamín León, 80, as the next United States ambassador to Spain. The position is currently vacant following the premature retirement of the previous diplomatic representative, Julissa Reynoso.

The president-elect said on his social networks that León came to the United States at the age of 16 “from communist Cuba, with only five dollars in his pocket and managed to turn his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business.” To praise the virtues of his candidate for ambassador to Spain, Trump highlighted that he is “a very successful businessman, horseman and philanthropist.”

Additionally, he also mentioned that he helped support many worthy causes, such as the League Against Cancer and the “important” medical research at Johns Hopkins and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He also praised León’s contribution to “the training of our future doctors and nurses” by supporting the Benjamín León Jr. School of Nursing at Miami-Dade College and the Benjamín León Center for Geriatric Research and Education at the Herbert Wertheim School of Medicine from Florida International University.

The position of United States ambassador to Spain has been vacant since July, when Julissa Reynoso, appointed by the outgoing president, Joe Biden, left the diplomatic mission to join the law firm Wilson & Strawn as a partner. The Embassy Headquarters fell to the charge d’affaires, Rian Harris. The appointment of Benjamín León is awaiting confirmation by the Senate but, in principle, he should have no problems obtaining the approval of the Upper House.

There is no set calendar for this type of procedure and, for the moment, their priority is to resolve the confirmation of the magnate’s cabinet, considered the ‘richest’ in the country’s history. The inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20.

As happened during his first term, Donald Trump turned to the business world to appoint a representative of the country in Madrid and Andorra. Specifically, he chose the investment fund manager, Duke Buchan.